A Vancouver cop who just returned from the winter Olympics has revealed that although she's trading her jersey for a blue police uniform, she's not hanging up her skates anytime soon.

Meghan Agosta brought back a silver medal in women's hockey from Pyeongchang, and said she's ready to battle for Olympic gold once again in Beijing.

"2022 is totally in my vision," she told CTV News before heading in to watch the Rugby Sevens at Canada Place. "I'm absolutely not going to retire. I still feel like I have a lot more to give and I'm still really young."

In the meantime, though, she'll be returning to work with the Vancouver Police Department. The force gave Agosta a year's leave to train with the women's hockey team in Calgary ahead of the games.

At 31, Agosta was one of the most experienced players on the team at her fourth Olympics in South Korea. Losing in shootout was tough, she admitted. But it's also part of the game.

"That's hockey. That's sport. Sometimes you win and sometimes you don't," she said. "We should be very proud of ourselves, especially bringing silver back home to Canada."

Alongside hockey, policing has been a passion of Agosta's for a long time—she said she knew she wanted to be a police officer since she was a little girl. She studied criminal justice and criminal psychology at university before being hired by the Vancouver police.

She says her competitive hockey experience has parallels to her policing career.

"I think the biggest one is being part of a team and going into those calls together and coming out together," she said. "It's the same as hockey."

She'll be officially starting work with the VPD in May. But whether it's on the ice or with the force, Agosta says her goal is inspiring the younger generation.

"It's about trying to inspire the younger generation to do something special with their lives," she said. "If I can do that then my job is done."