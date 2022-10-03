Olympic cauldron partially smashed in downtown Vancouver

An iconic landmark from Vancouver's 2010 Winter Olympics needs repair after a section of it was smashed.

Photos posted to social media over the weekend show part of the Olympic cauldron in Jack Poole Plaza shattered. The damage is to the base of one of the monument's frosted glass arms, exposing a beam inside.

It's unclear if the damage was intentional or when it happened. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.

The cauldron was lit by Wayne Gretzky during the 2010 Olympic opening ceremony. Since then it's been relit for various special occasions, like other Olympic Games or anniversaries of the events in Vancouver.