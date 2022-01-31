Old-growth logging protesters block Trans-Canada Highway in 2 locations in B.C.

Morning commutes are being disrupted in parts of Metro Vancouver Monday as protesters block two highway sections.

A group called Save Old Growth organized two blockades during rush hour, one on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and another on the highway leading to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

Just after 8 a.m., B.C.'s Transportation Ministry confirmed on Twitter that eastbound lanes of the bridge were blocked by protesters. Drivers were told to consider another route.

At about the same time, West Vancouver police posted on social media that drivers should "expect significant delays" as a group of protesters blocked westbound traffic on Highway 1, near Caulfield.

"We are faced with the collapse of society and the systems that support our lives in the next few decades, within our lifetime," said Brent Eichler, one of the campaign's organizers, in a news release issued before the blockades began

"We have already seen the disruption and sadly the loss of life from floods, fires and the heat dome in the last year. Unless we take immediate action now, people will continue to lose their lives and livelihood."

The group blocked part of the Trans-Canada Highway last week too, with that protest involving a member supergluing their hand to the road. The group says they'll use that tactic again and it expects arrests will be made.

Monday's blockades are one of several in recent days and weeks in B.C., and according to the group behind them, actions will begin again on March 21 "with levels of arrests and disruption in the city and province that will be unprecedented in British Columbia."

Several members were arrested during a similar demonstration in Victoria last week, and more were taken into custody the week before in Vancouver and Nanaimo. The group says it wants to see an immediate end to old-growth logging in B.C.

Last weekend, the B.C. government announced a deal between Western Forest Products and four First Nations to defer logging of rare, ancient and priority old-growth trees across 25 square kilometres of land on Vancouver Island for the next two years.

The province has promised to defer logging on 2.6 million hectares of old-growth forest in total.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione