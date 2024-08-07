Okanagan wildfire prompts evacuation orders, expands alerts

Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in British Columbia's North Okanagan as a nearby wildfire burns out of control, nearly doubling in size since Tuesday.

Tracy Hughes, communications co-ordinator for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says 17 properties in the district are on evacuation order, while alerts were also expanded to 25 more properties, bringing the total in the region to 69.

The neighbouring township of Spallumcheen and the Splatsin First Nation have also issued evacuation orders and alerts in response to the growing blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service says the 6.7 square-kilometre Hullcar Mountain fire is one of nine wildfires of note in the province, meaning it is highly visible or may pose a threat to public safety.

Taylor Shantz, a BC Wildfire information officer, says 51 personnel were working on the fire on Wednesday.

She says the southeast corner of the blaze is the most active area and has been the focus for helicopter and water-skimmer planes, that are working to "knock back fire lines."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.