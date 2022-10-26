Officials warn those living on B.C.'s South Coast to prepare for storm season
After an extended summer, stormy weather has made a sudden arrival on B.C.'s South Coast and officials are warning residents to be prepared for a challenging season.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver Wednesday, with multiple atmospheric rivers in the forecast.
The North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver, parts of Metro Vancouver including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, and Howe Sound are expected to be hit the hardest.
“A vigorous frontal system will bring heavy rain to parts of the south coast on Thursday. Periods of rain will begin tonight and intensify to heavy rain on Thursday as the cold front moves across the region,” Environment Canada's advisory said.
Total rainfall amounts near 40 to 60 mm are expected with more in higher terrain.
The heavy rain is expected to taper off Thursday night with the passage of the frontal system.
This type of seasonal storm is typical for the region for this time of year, but comes as B.C. continues to struggle from unseasonably warm, dry weather.
Ten regions in the province are under drought Level 5, the highest risk rating.
That includes the Sunshine Coast which is under a local state of emergency as the region’s water supply remains at critically low levels.
POWER OUTAGES EXPECTED
BC Hydro says it’s preparing for a challenging storm season due to drought conditions.
It’s warning customers, especially on the South Coast, to be prepared for weather-related power outages caused by weakened trees and drought.
“Over the past few years, climate change has created back-to-back extreme weather events that may reach a critical point this storm season,” wrote BC Hydro.
It says last year’s heat dome combined with flooding last fall and ice storms in 2018 and 2019 have all had significant impacts on vegetation in B.C.
“These events, coupled with a quieter than normal storm season last year due to limited strong winds, have BC Hydro’s meteorologist predicting a greater likelihood for substantial damage this storm season because there is a healthy stock of wind-vulnerable trees,” wrote Hydro.
The power authority says conditions this year are similar to those in 2015 and 2018 when storms caused significant power outages due to situations that were made worse by drought conditions.
“Trees that have been impacted by the drought will not show immediate visible effects. However, drought conditions have impacted the small structural roots that provide trees with stability, making them more susceptible to wind of any speed,” wrote Hydro.
It's preparing by increasing inspections of trees and other tall vegetation growing near BC Hydro’s infrastructure
Trees and adverse weather are the single biggest cause for power outages in B.C.
British Columbians are encouraged to have an emergency kit with supplies to last for at least 72 hours, a flashlight, extra batteries, first aid kit, non-perishable foods and bottled water.
Anyone who sees a downed power line should always assume the line is live, stay back at least 10 metres and call 911.
PREPARING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF FLOODS
B.C.'s public safety minister and solicitor general issued a bulletin on Tuesday, encouraging people to prepare for the shift in weather.
“Otherwise known as atmospheric rivers, narrow bands of heavy precipitation such as this are common in British Columbia and many occur every year, most commonly in the fall and early winter,” a news release from the province said.
It says the River Forecast Centre is closely monitoring forecasts and will issue advisories and warnings should they be required.
“At the end of a drought, this influx of precipitation can cause flooding. However, extreme weather, such as the mid-November 2021 events, is rare and not forecasted at this time,” the statement said.
The provincial government says Emergency Management BC is working closely with communities to prepare and is ready to deploy four million sandbags to local governments to protect homes and public infrastructure.
It also has sandbag machines, gabions and Tiger Dams on hand.
Earlier this year, EMBC expanded its use of Alert Ready to issue broadcast alerts to warn British Columbians of imminent threats due to flooding.
PREPARING YOURSELF
EMBC is asking British Columbians to take precautions including developing a household plan, putting together emergency kits, connecting with neighbours and learning about the local government emergency response plan for their area.
Those living in low-lying areas are encouraged to move equipment and other assets to higher ground and be vigilant about clearing drains, eavestroughs and gutters.
Grab-and-go bags should be made available for each member of the household with the essentials they will need if asked to evacuate.
RECOGNIZING THE DANGER SIGNS
“If you live near a waterway, a change in water colour or rapid change in water level, especially a drop, could indicate a problem upstream,” wrote the province.
If you suspect something is out of the ordinary, call your local fire, police or public works department immediately.
If flooding does occur, park vehicles away from streams and waterways, move electrical appliances to upper floors and make sure to anchor fuel supplies.
Steer clear of river edges and shorelines.
“During periods of high flow, river banks may be unstable and more prone to sudden collapse. Stay away and keep young children and pets away from the banks of fast-flowing streams and flooded areas or bridges,” wrote the province.
Heavy rain may also lead to landslides and dangerous debris in creeks and waterways.
Officials are warning people not to go to watch the rushing water and report any leaning trees or cracks in the hillside to local authorities.
TRAVELLING DURING A STORM
The Public Safety Ministry is remind people to not drive or walk through flood water:
“Approximately 15 centimetres of fast-moving water can knock over an adult, and 61 centimetres of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickup trucks,” wrote the province.
Drivers are encouraged to check Drive BC for current conditions and consider postponing travel during adverse weather.
Have an emergency plan and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of fuel, a windshield scraper and snow brush, food and water, a first-aid kit and other emergency supplies.
Bring warm clothing in case you need to get out of the vehicle.
“Do not panic if you get stuck or stranded. Stay with your vehicle for safety and warmth,” wrote the province.
Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from Oct. 1 to April 30.
