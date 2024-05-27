Officer had to 'dive' to the roadside to avoid being hit by speeding driver: Richmond RCMP

Mounties are appealing to the public to submit dash-cam video after a driver allegedly had a near miss with an officer who was trying to pull them over for speeding.

In a news release Monday, the Richmond RCMP said it's hoping to identify a driver involved in a traffic incident earlier this month. On May 19, police said, officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 91, near Knight Street Bridge.

A vehicle allegedly sped past officers, doing 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. According to the RCMP, an officer tried to stop the vehicle on foot, but the driver didn't pull over and the officer had to "dive to the side of the road to avoid being struck."

"Fortunately, our officer was not seriously injured but this type of driving behaviour puts all road users at risk," said Sgt. Eric Baskette in the news release.

Police are asking anyone who was in that area between 8:40 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. to check their dash-cam video. Specifically, investigators are looking for video of a black sedan with a broken passenger side mirror. Police said it was last spotted going east on Highway 91 that day.

Anyone with information should call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.