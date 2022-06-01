Officer breaks window to rescue driver trapped in submerged vehicle in Harrison Lake

A dramatic rescue took place at Harrison Lake earlier this week, after a driver veered off the road and submerged their car in the water.

Agassiz RCMP said it was called just after 7 p.m. Monday about the incident near Rockwell Drive. When first responders arrived, they saw a vehicle underwater.

A local dove into the water before emergency crews got to the scene and tried to break the vehicle's window with a hammer. They weren't successful, however.

Off-duty officer Const. Ben Stewart, who was volunteering with Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, went into the water and eventually broke a window himself to get the driver out.

Police said one man was in the car and was airlifted to hospital. He is in stable condition.

Investigators said they're still looking into how the incident unfolded, adding they're looking at possible medical reasons that may have caused the crash.

"The bravery and quick actions of Constable Stewart led to the safe rescue of the occupant of the submerged vehicle," Sgt. Mike Sargent said in a news release.

"The community is fortunate to have Ben whose commitment to the communities he serves is evident both on and off duty."