Off-duty member of B.C.'s gang unit hit pedestrian, police watchdog says

B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate after an off-duty member of the province’s anti-gang unit struck a pedestrian, leaving her with serious injuries.

The crash happened in New Westminster at the intersection of East Columbia and Braid streets on July 1, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The New Westminster Police Department reported to the IIO that at about 6:45 p.m., an off-duty member of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit—who was driving a black Nissan Armada—collided with a female pedestrian.

The woman was injured in the collision and taken to hospital. The IIO did not specify the nature of her injuries, but said they meet the threshold of serious harm as defined by the Police Act.

The NWDP reported the incident to the IIO on Sunday, after it “became aware” the woman’s injuries met that legal threshold, the office said.

The IIO is tasked with investigating all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death to a member of the public, whether or not there are allegations of wrongdoing.

“Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of the collision and the injured woman’s condition,” the IIO wrote in a media release issued Monday.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via its website.