Nurse to face disciplinary hearing for failing to report alleged abuse at Maple Ridge care home

Disturbing allegations of abuse at a Metro Vancouver care home have emerged as a nurse faces a disciplinary hearing for failing to report the incidents.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives is holding a disciplinary hearing for licenced practical nurse Barbara Berg, who is accused of breaching professional standards.

According to a citation from the college, Berg failed to report or document incidents of staff abusing residents in care to management at Maple Ridge Seniors Village.

The college says that in December 2020, a care aid told Berg about witnessing an incident in which another care aid “made a fist at and put a resident…in a chokehold.”

Another care aid allegedly advised Berg of a different incident involving the same resident that month. The woman reported she witnessed another care aid abuse the resident by “putting an electric razor in… (the resident’s) mouth three times to attempt to ‘keep him quiet.’”

The college says it contacted Berg 18 times, but that she “failed to respond to BCCNM communications, inquiries and requests for information in a timely, full and substantive manner with respect to the investigations.”

CTV News contacted the general manager at MRSV, Bianca Goldberg, in an attempt to determine whether staff involved in the alleged incidents were still working at the facility, or if an internal investigation had occurred. Goldberg said she was unable to comment due to confidentiality and the upcoming hearing.

CTV News also tried to contact Berg through the care home but did not hear back.

Berg’s hearing is set to take place on May 11 and 12.