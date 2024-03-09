VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Numerous shell casings' but nothing hit in Mission, B.C., shooting, RCMP say

    Mission RCMP
    Share

    Mounties in Mission, B.C. are investigating after gunshots were reported in the city's Silverdale neighbourhood Saturday morning.

    Officers arrived in the 8900 block of Hayward Place to find "numerous shell casings on the street," Mission RCMP said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

    "There was no immediate indication that anyone or anything had been struck by the bullets," the release reads.

    Police said the calls came in from residents of the street around 6 a.m.

    They said their investigation is ongoing and "a neighbouring residence has been secured for further examination."

    Officers from the detachment's Serious Crime Unit were expected to be at the scene throughout the day, and police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area to call them at 604-826-7161.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News