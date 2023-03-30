Number of impaired drivers caught on Abbotsford roads in 2023 climbs past 158: police
At least 158 impaired drivers have been removed from roads in Abbotsford this year, according to police.
The most recent examples of what police call a “staggering” trend happened earlier this week, when officers responded to two collisions involving motorists who were under the influence.
“One involved a rollover collision on Highway 1, with the other involving a car taking out a fire hydrant,” the Abbotsford Police Department wrote on Twitter Wednesday.
A 35-year-old man was behind the wheel of a white pick-up truck that rolled over near the Bradner Road Rest Area on Highway 1 around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Sgt. Paul Walker told CTV news.
“Witnesses describe the vehicle before the crash, driving at high speeds and swerving before rolling over,” said Walker, who included two photos from the scene in his email.
One shows the truck flipped onto its side, with a broken windshield and multiple, large dents. In the second photo, an empty mickey of Smirnoff vodka can be seen on the ground next to broken window glass.
Walker says the driver—who was the only occupant of the vehicle—failed a roadside breath test.
“As a result, his licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries,” Walker wrote.
The second impaired driver caught by police this week was a 32-year-old man who drove through a fire hydrant and into the median at the intersection of Blueridge and Nightingale drives, just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Extensive damage was caused, resulting in the city having to attend to shut down the water supply as the hydrant had broken off from the ground,” Walker said.
That man was not injured, and he received a 90 day driving ban “for refusing to comply with the lawful demand to provide a breath sample,” according to police.
“Impaired driving continues to climb here in Abbotsford,” Walker said.
He says that last year, AbbyPD caught 881 motorists on the roads while under the influence of drugs and alcohol—up from 778 in 2021.
“So far, in 2023, up until March 20th, we have taken 156 impaired drivers off our roads,” said Walker.
