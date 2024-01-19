'Not out of the woods yet': More freezing rain expected in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Friday

With more freezing rain in the forecast for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Friday, crews are closely monitoring the roads for icy conditions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada reissued a number of freezing rain warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley early Friday morning, urging drivers and pedestrians to take extra precautions in affected areas.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the weather agency said.

With a Pacific front bringing warmer temperatures inland, forecasters are expecting freezing rain to give way to regular rain over the course of the day, with conditions improving gradually from west to east.

"This is our last blast, if you will, of winter weather, but we're not out of the woods yet," Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said Thursday. "We need to see those temperatures really warm up across the region before we're out of the woods."

In Metro Vancouver, the weather agency said there would be "pockets of temperatures" below zero on Friday morning where freezing rain would be likely, including in parts of Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley and Maple Ridge.

The transition to regular rain will occur over the morning as temperatures climb above zero, ECCC said.

Further east, that transition is expected in "Abbotsford this morning, Chilliwack this afternoon, and finally Hope this evening," according to the agency's warning.

Concerns about winter driving conditions prompted lane closures on the Alex Fraser Bridge overnight, but the crossing has since fully reopened.

A crash on Highway 99 near the Highway 17A overpass left one vehicle overturned Friday morning in Delta, but it’s unclear if weather was a factor in the collision.

In a news release Thursday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said maintenance contractors would be out "in full force" applying brine and abrasives, but that road and bridge closures might be unavoidable.

"Freezing rain is one of the most difficult weather conditions to effectively manage, and bridges and roads may be closed to traffic in the interest of public safety," the ministry wrote.

Over the course of this week's winter storm, BCAA said calls for assistance nearly doubled, partially due to drivers becoming stuck in snow, and the association is expecting another busy day on Friday.

"BCAA advises people to work from home today if possible, and to limit any non-essential travel on the roads," said Josh Smythe, BCAA customer care manager.

A message on the BCAA website Friday morning warns of “high call volumes,” and that service may be impacted in some areas due to ongoing weather conditions.

