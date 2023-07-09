'Not at all enough': Driver ticketed after smashing into parked car, pinning 3 adults
There were some terrifying moments at a family gathering when a driver appeared to speed down a residential neighbourhood street, slamming into a parked vehicle.
Behind the parked car were three women sitting on a bench.
“My mom and my sister-in-law were sitting on the big bench in front of the garage, and I sat down with them, and then within a few seconds, we got hit by the car,” said Gurpinder Curry.
It happened Monday afternoon, when Curry was visiting her family in Surrey from Summerland over the Canada Day long weekend.
The impact of the crash pushed the parked car into the bench, crushing the three women between the parked vehicle and the garage door.
“Some kind of a miracle, otherwise there was no chance the three of us can be alive,” Curry said.
Minutes before the crash, Jatinder Mann’s four-year-old son was riding his bike in the area. He was standing just steps away when the collision.
“It happened so fast. We are all in shock,” she said. “He was literally a couple of feet away from the incident…he's been traumatized. Ever since this happened, he sees a car passing by, he's like, ‘Mommy, I'm scared.’”
The family said the driver is a neighbour who lives two doors down.
He did not apologize or offer to help, the family said. Surveillance footage shows the man grabbing his backpack out of his vehicle and walking toward his home.
“He parks his car right there on the driveway on a daily basis. So, he knows that kids are playing all the time,” said Gaspbir Mann, the boy’s father. “There's slow down signs around the corner, and then one further up. So, for him to come at that speed, knowing all these things, makes no sense.”
DRIVER GIVEN TICKET
Surrey RCMP said the man was given a ticket under the motor vehicle act for driving without consideration.
They did not respond directly as to whether the man was tested for having drugs or alcohol in his system, and said to inquire again on Monday.
The family does not think issuing a violation ticket is sufficient.
"That is not at all enough," Curry said. "They are giving freedom for the violence."
“He put three people's lives on the line," said Jatinder Mann. "We are so frustrated. We're so upset."
Gaspbir Mann wants to ensure a thorough investigation is being done.
“Why was he going so fast in a dead-end street? In a cul-de-sac where there's kids that play, and there's signs that say slow down. We want answers,” he said.
WORRIED ABOUT NO-FAULT
As for Curry, she said her legs have soft tissue damage and she’s having difficulties walking.
She runs an at-home daycare and now has to hire two people, or else she’d have to temporarily close her business.
She is worried ICBC may not fairly compensate her under the no-fault system, in which she would not be able to pursue a lawsuit.
“Somebody's going to come and hit me while I'm sitting, right? So this is ICBC’s responsibility to take care of us now,” she said.
In a statement, ICBC said it has outlined the benefits available to Curry and has arranged an occupational therapist to visit her home.
“We’ll work with her to determine income replacement benefits,” it reads. “We’re committed to working with Ms. Curry and her care team and doing everything we can to support her in her recovery and ensure she receives all of the benefits available under Enhanced Care.”
It said under the former model, there would be no guarantees that she would be receiving what she needs and a trial would have taken years, with a lawyer taking a third of the settlement fees.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
'How do polar bears handle a heat wave?': Ont.'s polar bear habit shows CTV News
The recent heat wave across Ontario and much of Canada and the U.S. has had people looking for ways to ‘beat the heat,’ so how have northeastern Ont.’s three resident polar bears handled the recent warm weather?
'Constant source of love': Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
Family game nights boost children's math skills, 20 years of studies suggest
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
Vancouver Island
-
Local artist's song about 'vanishing bees' inspires global listeners to dance
A B.C. artist wrote a song about 'vanishing bees' to raise awareness of protecting the keystone species, and now remixes of it are getting people to dance around the world.
-
Victoria nurse receives week-long suspension for not helping colleague, misplacing medication: college
A Victoria nurse has had his registration suspended for one week due to a long list of “practice issues” he accumulated while working at a long-term care facility, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said.
-
'I hope to inspire everybody': Charity runner halfway through 10 marathons in 10 days
A Victoria marathon runner completed her fifth marathon in as many days on Friday with a goal of completing 10 in a row by next Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Stampede Family Day sees a new world record broken
The Calgary Stampede celebrated Family Day on Sunday, an annual tradition where admission is free for everybody up until 11 a.m. and a pancake breakfast is served up starting at 8 a.m.
-
Youth forum explores diversity, inclusion, reconciliation
A Canadian youth forum focusing on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation took place in Calgary this weekend.
-
Heat warning continues for City of Calgary
A heat warning continued for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Incredibly sad': Fire destroys century-old home in Spruce Grove
A piece of Spruce Grove's homesteader history has been destroyed.
-
Automobile aficionados assembled Sunday to help kids
The Mainstreet Cruisers' 30th Anniversary Show and Shine brought together a variety of vehicles, old and new, to help raise money for children's charities.
-
Motorcyclist and moose dead after Saturday morning crash
Strathcona County RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 16, near Range Road 213, early Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
'Constant source of love': Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
-
Police identify 3 suspects wanted in fatal daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a daytime shooting in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood that killed a 44-year-old woman.
-
Toronto man told city would divert big compost load to landfill
A Toronto man says one of the city’s garbage policies is rubbish after he was told a big load of compost he brought to a city transfer station would end up in the landfill.
Montreal
-
Not a 'shoe factory:' Families demand action as cemetery labour dispute drags on
A group of bereaved family members gathered before the Notre-Dame-des-Neige Cemetery in Montreal Sunday to protest its ongoing closure, the result of a contentious workers' strike. The strike, which began in September 2022, has shuttered the gates and postponed in-ground burials, meaning hundreds of bodies remain in cold storage as the battle between management and the CSN union continues.
-
Dog rescuers pick up husky they say was left in crate during Montreal heatwave
A Montreal pet agency says they've picked up a a husky that was kept locked in a crate on a balcony for more than 48 hours during a heat wave. “We knew we had to do something because this is neglect to the maximum,” said Kim Desautels, co-founder of Rescue All Dogs.
-
Vehicle fire on Montreal airport tarmac sends smoke billowing
Montreal firefighters were called to the grounds of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport Sunday afternoon after a fire erupted on the tarmac. A vehicle caught fire while it was underneath an airplane at around 3:25 p.m.
Winnipeg
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
STARS air ambulance dispatched to Birds Hill area
A Winnipeg Folk Festival attendee is recovering after a STARS ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the Birds Hill area Saturday evening.
-
Family celebrates grandfather's lifelong friendship with boy rescued during Second World War
A Manitoba family is celebrating their grandfather's legacy after travelling to Italy for the premiere of a documentary about how he rescued a 5-year-old boy during the Second World War.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman found guilty of assault in FreshCo parking lot scuffle
A woman whose violent arrest outside a Saskatoon grocery store was captured on video was found guilty of assault and theft in a June 29 provincial court decision.
-
Memorial walk for missing Sask. woman in its 5th year
It’s been five years since then 31-year-old North Battleford resident Ashley Morin went missing. Every year since, the community has organized a walk to raise awareness of her case.
-
Saskatoon museum looks back at life on the prairies with summer fun day
Saskatoon's Western Development Museum (WDM) demonstrated how much life on the prairies has changed with a summer fun day event over the weekend.
Regina
-
Smoke prompts air quality advisories across Sask.
Smoke from wildfires led to air quality advisories for parts of central and southern Saskatchewan on Sunday.
-
Crews fight Regina house fire that spread to neighbouring home
Regina Fire responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon that spread to a neighbouring home on the 1700 block of Quebec Street.
-
Man in Moose Jaw fights off home invader with shovel
A Moose Jaw man received only minor injuries after using a shovel to fend off a man who invaded his home in Crescent View early Saturday morning, police say.
Atlantic
-
Minister says changes in progress after apology for racism faced by Black soldiers
Ottawa is continuing to implement recommendations brought forward as part of an apology for the systemic hate and racism experienced by an all-Black Canadian unit that served in the First World War, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Sunday.
-
Sex worker wins in Nova Scotia court, but ruling leaves sex industry conflicted
In a legal decision described as the first of its kind in Canada, a Halifax sex worker successfully sued a client for nonpayment of services, but actors in the industry are conflicted about the ruling's impacts.
-
Shelburne County, N.S., resident whose home was destroyed by wildfire calls past month ‘extremely difficult’
As Melissa Nickerson stands in front of the shell of her former home in Thomasville, N.S., it’s hard not to become emotional. Her property is one of 60 homes and cottages destroyed in the Barrington Lake wildfire in June.
London
-
St. Thomas remembers Aiden Curtis, second crash victim remains in ICU
Aiden Curtis would have turned 12 years old on Monday. His favourite colour is red, and in celebration of Aiden and in solidarity with his family, the community is being encouraged to hang red balloons outside their homes in his memory.
-
Two Londoners are headed to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand later this month, two Londoners will also be packing their bags and making the journey down under.
-
Salvation Army thrift store in London, Ont. officially closes its doors
After 23 years of serving the community, the city’s only Salvation Army thrift store closed its doors for good on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community set to start requiring licences for travel trailers
Travel trailer owners in French River are being reminded that they need to start thinking about whether they need a licence for their camper – the implementation of the municipality’s new bylaw starts July 15.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Highest number of transport truck collisions in ten years: OPP
Transport truck collisions are at the highest number in ten years in Ontario, according to provincial police.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: New K-W hospital, London-Kitchener GO Train, smelly water
The location for a new Kitchener-Waterloo hospital, the end of the London-Kitchener GO Train, and a big lottery win round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
'An incredibly unique thing': Thousands gather at Pottahawk Point for annual boat party
Warm and sunny weather in Port Rowan and Turkey Point helped set the tone for an annual tradition on Lake Erie.
-
K-W and Area Bug Club puts on Volkswagen Beetle car show
Volkswagen Beetles of all shapes, sizes, colours, and ages were out on display for a very unique car show on Sunday.