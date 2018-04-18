

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Northern British Columbia are asking for the public's help to locate an assault suspect who might be heading to Surrey in a stolen car.

Lane Steven Peepchuk is wanted on charges including forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, robbery, uttering threats and three counts of breaching an undertaking, New Hazelton RCMP said in statement Wednesday.

On April 9, police executed a search warrant at Peepchuk's residence in New Hazelton, located about 130 kilometres northeast of Terrace, B.C.

During the search, investigators found out the suspect had also allegedly stolen a victim's car, described as a 2013 four-door Honda Accord sedan with licence plate number FK170B.

They also seized several firearms from the home.

Peepchuk is described as a 6-foot-tall Indigenous man who weighs about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Peepchuk could be armed and should not, under any circumstances, be approached or confronted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 520-842-5244 immediately.