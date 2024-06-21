North Vancouver university campuses closed due to 'targeted, specific security threat'
Two university campuses in North Vancouver are closed Friday after administrators say a student received a violent threat from another student.
Capilano University closed both its main and Lonsdale campuses "due to a targeted, specific security threat," the university says in a notice posted on its website.
"Please do not come to either campus," the notice said. "We anticipate opening as usual Saturday, June 22."
University president Paul Dangerfield says the school was made aware of the threat on Thursday.
"We became aware that a student at the university had been threatened with violence by another student," Dangerfield said in a statement.
"The threat was specific to the student and the CapU campus on June 21."
There was a visible police presence at the school Friday morning.
"Violence, intimidation and bullying is unacceptable at Capilano University," the president added.
"Appropriate authorities, including the police of jurisdiction, were notified and are following up as required to ensure the continued safety of the CapU community."
Dangerfield said he does not believe there is an ongoing risk to the safety and security of students at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
