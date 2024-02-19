Mounties seek suspects after seniors 'terrified' by targeted vandalism to North Vancouver home

Mounties in North Vancouver are asking the public to help identify two suspects captured on video kicking the door of a home in what police describe as a "targeted" harassment campaign against two seniors.

The North Vancouver RCMP were called to the home on Mahon Avenue near 15th Street on Saturday after the suspects were captured on video kicking the front door and running away at 12:40 a.m. and again at 1:30 a.m.

In a news release Monday, police said the same home was targeted in four previous incidents in which youths were caught on video kicking the door, throwing eggs at the home and throwing a traffic cone through a front window.

"In all of these instances, it appears youths are targeting the residence," the North Vancouver RCMP said in the release. "The two seniors living at the residence, who have no criminal history, are unsure why they have been a target of such acts of vandalism."

North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak said the residents are "terrified every time they are woken up at night by these disturbing acts" and police are asking the suspects to stop.

"These acts of vandalisms are criminal and the persons responsible could be charged with mischief," he added.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.