North Vancouver’s ‘Santa Hank’ primed for busy season of giving back

He's from North Vancouver, not the North Pole – but 'Santa Hank' has earned the moniker by giving back to countless people in his community during the holiday season.

Even in the snow, Hank Brennan doesn’t take days off. Once he receives a call, he’s ready to collect.

“We bring all the bags here,” said Brennan, giving a tour of his home which contains countless cans and bottles ready to be recycled.

It started around 15 years ago when Brennan started collecting empties in an effort to save for a bucket-list cruise. Along the way, he connected with friends, family, neighbours and businesses.

“In 23 months, I had collected just over $8,000,” said the 70-year-old.

He also picked up a new hobby, and appreciated helping the environment. He was determined to keep continue his new endeavor.

“I came up with doing some charity work,” said the retired videographer.

From then on, he transformed his home into a year-round bottle depot, turning discarded cans and bottles into hope for those in need.

“They call me the head elf,” Hank’s brother and co-volunteer Steve said, adding that he has a history of addiction and homelessness himself.

“It’s wonderful. I love doing what I’m doing because I was there. I lived it.”

The funds raised from the empties go toward the purchase of goods and gift cards that are put into packages volunteers hand out to the community's most vulnerable.

Brennan quickly became known as ‘Santa Hank’ for these seasonal acts of kindness.

“It makes me happy because, you know, you’re so alone and then somebody is there and you can depend on them every year,” said Sharon, a woman who lives alone on disability and has received help from the borthers.

Brennan also dropped off a gift stocking to Michael Sikora, a man he helped get off the streets.

“It makes me feel like a human being again,” said Sikora. “Love is so special, you know, it can move mountains and it can change people’s lives.”

Over the years, Brennan says he and his volunteers have collected millions of cans resulting in nearly $300,000 worth of goods and gift bags handed out to hundreds each year.

It’s become a year-round operation, known as Hank’s Christmas Glitter. He says keeping busy and helping others has been a source of therapy while he copes with his own hardship, recently losing his wife of 42 years.

“Hank is such a caring man,” said Steve. “He cares about everybody.”

Brennan plans on keeping the tradition alive for the foreseeable future.

“I’m retired and I’ve got something to do for the rest of my life,” he says.