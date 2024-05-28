North Vancouver police searching for vehicle that sideswiped elderly driver

Mounties in North Vancouver are appealing for the public’s help to locate a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run with an elderly driver last week.

Around noon on May 22, firefighters alerted police to a severely damaged silver Honda Civic on the Fern Street overpass, according to a Tuesday news release from the detachment.

Police say the driver of the Civic told them she was traveling west in the right lane on Mount Seymour Parkway when another vehicle sideswiped hers, causing the Civic to spin out and jump the meridian. The Civic ultimately stopped in the oncoming lanes of the overpass.

“The elderly driver of the Civic was in shock but fortunately uninjured,” the news release reads. “The driver that struck the Civic never stopped and continued driving.”

The Civic is likely a write-off, Mounties added.

The North Vancouver RCMP is asking anyone who was driving on or near the Fern Street overpass around noon that day to bring in dash cam video.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle.

“The elderly driver is on fixed income and we’re hoping to hold the driver responsible for the accident accountable,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak in the release.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the detachment at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 24-9912.