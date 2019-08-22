

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Coquitlam RCMP say they have arrested a North Vancouver music teacher after a series of allegations of sexual misconduct involving underage girls in their city.

Police said Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, has been teaching music out of a business called LA Music Studio, and they believe he may have had inappropriate contact with young people around Metro Vancouver.

The allegations against Alviar involved both students and non-students, police said, adding that they believe there is a "strong likelihood" that there are additional victims and witnesses they haven't spoken to yet.

Alviar has been released on conditions including a prohibition on being alone with "anyone who reasonably appears to be under the age of 16." He is also prohibited from having any contact or communication with any person meeting that description, including contact via social media.

Police say Alviar has dark brown hair, hazel eyes and an eyebrow piercing. He is 5'8" tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of Alviar -- or knows someone who has -- is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Sex Crimes Unit. The file number is 2019-24019.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available