North Vancouver couple track and recover stolen bike using hidden Apple Airtag

A North Vancouver couple were able to recover a stolen bicycle because of an Apple Airtag that led them to the location where it was being held. A North Vancouver couple were able to recover a stolen bicycle because of an Apple Airtag that led them to the location where it was being held.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • St. Thomas police officer charged with assault

    A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.

    (CTV News file image)

  • Horse escapes Thorndale barn fire

    At least one horse was able to escape a barn fire in Thorndale Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and District Chief Ken Armstrong said, “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames.”

Northern Ontario

Kitchener