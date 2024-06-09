North Saanich, B.C., home destroyed in fire

No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to an address on Highview Place around 1:40 a.m., according to the North Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association.

It said crews from the North Saanich, Sidney and Central Saanich fire departments showed up to tackle the second-alarm blaze. In all, about 35 firefighters were at the scene “for many hours.”

“It was quickly determined that these were defensive fire conditions, and our top priority was to protect the surrounding homes and forest from igniting from ember cast and radiant heat,” the association wrote in a social media post.

It explained that crews fought the fire from outside to keep it contained to the house of origin. Small smouldering grass fires were reported in the area, and some shrubbery and trees ignited, the association said, but the team managed to keep the spread to a minimum.

Firefighters also used 1,600 feet of high-volume hose to “boost hydrant pressure to fight elevation challenges and the long driveway below the fire origin,” the post says.

The home itself was a “complete loss,” the association said, but thankfully everyone inside got out safely.

It said a team from the North Saanich department would remain at the scene for most of the day Sunday to put out hot spots and monitor the situation.