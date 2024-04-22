VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • No tsunami threat to B.C. after 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Taiwan, officials say

    A U.S. Geological Survey Map shows an earthquake that hit off the coast of Taiwan on Monday, April 22. A U.S. Geological Survey Map shows an earthquake that hit off the coast of Taiwan on Monday, April 22.
    There is no tsunami threat to British Columbia’s coast after a 6.1 earthquake hit near Taiwan Monday, officials say.

    The quake happened at 11:28 a.m. Pacific Time off the island’s east coast, about 28 kilometres south of Hualien City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

    It was the largest of a series of quakes on Taiwan’s east coast detected through Monday night and early Tuesday morning local time, according to the country’s Central Weather Administration.

    People in Taiwan’s capital Taipei reported feeling light to moderate shaking to the USGS’s online intensity map.

    Emergency Info B.C. confirmed on social media that there is no tsunami danger in the province. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said there’s also no risk to the American West Coast or Alaska.

    Another large earthquake rocked Hualien City just over two weeks ago. The 7.4-magnitude quake killed at least 13 people. Hundreds of aftershocks have hit Taiwan in the days since.

    There are no reports of casualties from Monday’s earthquake, according to Reuters.

    Last week was “Tsunami Preparedness Week” in B.C., when coastal communities hosted “High Ground Hikes” to inform residents where to go in the case giant waves do hit shore.

    According to the province, the last time a tsunami hit B.C. was in 1964 after the 9.2-magnitude Great Alaska Earthquake.

