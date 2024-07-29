VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • No serious injuries after crash closes Queensborough Bridge southbound

    Paramedics, firefighters and police respond to a single-vehicle crash on the Queensborough Bridge on July 29, 2024. (DriveBC) Paramedics, firefighters and police respond to a single-vehicle crash on the Queensborough Bridge on July 29, 2024. (DriveBC)
    There don't appear to be any serious injuries following a rollover crash that forced the partial closure of the Queensborough Bridge early Monday afternoon.

    An image shared by DriveBC showed an overturned truck blocking the southbound lanes of the busy crossing, with firefighters, paramedics and police on scene.

    Northbound traffic was also diverted onto Stewardson Way during the emergency response.

    B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News the single-vehicle crash was reported around noon, but that no one required hospitalization. 

    DriveBC confirmed the crossing was reopened shortly before 3 p.m., but told drivers to expect congestion heading into rush hour.

    In a statement, the New Westminster Police Department said clearing the bridge was a lengthy process because of the size of the vehicle, and that a "specialized tow truck" was required.

