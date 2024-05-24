No Lionel Messi at BC Place, but lots of other things to see and do in Vancouver this weekend
Soccer fans won't have a chance to see arguably the greatest player of all time at BC Place this weekend, after all, but there's still lots happening in Vancouver as May comes to a close.
That includes the Vancouver Whitecaps' match against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, which was expected to draw a record crowd to see the visitors' star Lionel Messi.
While the team announced Thursday that Messi and fellow stars Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets are not expected to make the trip from South Florida, the match still kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and the Whitecaps are still hosting a pre-game street party on Robson Street between Beatty and Hamilton streets starting at 3 p.m.
Here are five other weekend events to consider checking out:
Walk for Alzheimer's
The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is hosting its largest annual fundraiser in communities around the province on Sunday. In Vancouver, the Walk for Alzheimer's will begin at Creekside Community Recreation Centre and follow the seawall to Charleson Park.
The pet-friendly walk begins at 1 p.m. In 2023, Walk for Alzheimer's events across Canada raised a total of $6.2 million.
Learn to dragonboat
Also at the Creekside Community Centre this Sunday is the first of four "Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days" – a series of family-oriented dragonboat sessions benefiting local charities and community groups.
Participants can register online for hour-long sessions starting at 1, 2 and 3 p.m., with admission by donation (minimum $2). Walk-ins will also be welcome, if space is available.
Additional community paddling days are scheduled for July, August and September, with a different theme planned for each event.
The Hafu Project
City Opera Vancouver will present two performances of "The HAFU ハーフ Project" this weekend at the Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Ave.
The semi-autobiographical, multimedia theatre performance draws on "cultural touch points from Japanese, Swedish and Canadian culture," according to organizers.
Featuring baritone Luka Kawabata and pianist Perri Lo, the work will debut on Saturday night and there will be a matinee performance on Sunday.
OUROFEST
Street dance group OURO Collective is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend with OUROFEST, a series of performances, dance battles and workshops featuring artists from across Canada.
The festival begins with dance battles on Saturday, followed by a performance at Robson Square on Sunday and workshops on Monday and Tuesday. Admission to the workshops is $25, while the other events are free or by donation. The full schedule and ticket information can be found on the collective's website.
West of Main Art Walk
Visual artists living and working on Vancouver's West Side will be opening their studios to the public this weekend for the 31st year of the West of Main Art Walk.
A map and information about the more than 70 artists participating can be found on the website of Artists in our Midst, the group that organizes the event.
Trudeau responds to American senators calling on Canada to increase defence spending
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. save man walking in Hwy. 407 lanes
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
A woman took her dog to a shelter to be euthanized. A year later, the dog is up for adoption again
Exhausted and short on options after consulting two veterinary clinics, Kristie Pereira made the gut-wrenching decision last year to take her desperately ill puppy to a Maryland shelter to be euthanized.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
Suspect sought in suspicious death in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
