No Lionel Messi at BC Place, but lots of other things to see and do in Vancouver this weekend

Soccer fans won't have a chance to see arguably the greatest player of all time at BC Place this weekend, after all, but there's still lots happening in Vancouver as May comes to a close.

That includes the Vancouver Whitecaps' match against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, which was expected to draw a record crowd to see the visitors' star Lionel Messi.

While the team announced Thursday that Messi and fellow stars Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets are not expected to make the trip from South Florida, the match still kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and the Whitecaps are still hosting a pre-game street party on Robson Street between Beatty and Hamilton streets starting at 3 p.m.

Here are five other weekend events to consider checking out:

Walk for Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is hosting its largest annual fundraiser in communities around the province on Sunday. In Vancouver, the Walk for Alzheimer's will begin at Creekside Community Recreation Centre and follow the seawall to Charleson Park.

The pet-friendly walk begins at 1 p.m. In 2023, Walk for Alzheimer's events across Canada raised a total of $6.2 million.

Learn to dragonboat

Also at the Creekside Community Centre this Sunday is the first of four "Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days" – a series of family-oriented dragonboat sessions benefiting local charities and community groups.

Participants can register online for hour-long sessions starting at 1, 2 and 3 p.m., with admission by donation (minimum $2). Walk-ins will also be welcome, if space is available.

Additional community paddling days are scheduled for July, August and September, with a different theme planned for each event.

The Hafu Project

City Opera Vancouver will present two performances of "The HAFU ハーフ Project" this weekend at the Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Ave.

The semi-autobiographical, multimedia theatre performance draws on "cultural touch points from Japanese, Swedish and Canadian culture," according to organizers.

Featuring baritone Luka Kawabata and pianist Perri Lo, the work will debut on Saturday night and there will be a matinee performance on Sunday.

OUROFEST

Street dance group OURO Collective is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend with OUROFEST, a series of performances, dance battles and workshops featuring artists from across Canada.

The festival begins with dance battles on Saturday, followed by a performance at Robson Square on Sunday and workshops on Monday and Tuesday. Admission to the workshops is $25, while the other events are free or by donation. The full schedule and ticket information can be found on the collective's website.

West of Main Art Walk

Visual artists living and working on Vancouver's West Side will be opening their studios to the public this weekend for the 31st year of the West of Main Art Walk.

A map and information about the more than 70 artists participating can be found on the website of Artists in our Midst, the group that organizes the event.