    No injuries reported after shots fired at South Surrey residence: police

    A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured.
    There were no injuries reported after gunfire rang out in Surrey, B.C., early Thursday morning.

    Mounties say shots were fired at a residence in the 2800-block of 154 Street around 1:20 a.m.

    Police responded to the South Surrey neighbourhood and located evidence consistent with a shooting, the Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

    Investigators remained at the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance video of the incident.

    "The Surrey RCMP major crime section has conduct of the investigation and investigators believe this was an isolated incident," the detachment said in the release.

    "Officers are still working to determine the motive of this incident."

    Anyone with information or images related to the shooting is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

