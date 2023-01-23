No estimated time for reopening of Alex Fraser Bridge due to police incident
There is no end in sight for a closure on the Alex Fraser Bridge, as a police incident continues to snarl traffic during the afternoon rush in Metro Vancouver.
The bridge was closed to southbound traffic around 12:30 p.m. due to a police incident. One lane northbound has also been closed.
Major delays and congestion were still being reported after 5 p.m. with some drivers stuck in place for hours. DriveBC is urging people to avoid the area and to take alternate the Massey Tunnel, the Port Mann Bridge or the Pattullo Bridge as alternates.
TransLink has reported that a number of bus routes between Surrey, Richmond and New Westminster have also been impacted, warning users to plan for extra travel time.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate, and while some experts say it could lead to frank conversations with health providers to help drinkers make informed choices, others are questioning the advice to imbibe fewer than two drinks per week.
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
'A huge priority': Feds aiming to ink long-term health funding deals ahead of 2023 budget
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked with the provinces and territories ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget.
Black people face higher death rates when it comes to breast cancer, need to be screened earlier: physicians
A Toronto-based lingerie company, in partnership with cancer survivors and physicians, are launching a campaign to help raise awareness of how breast cancer could present in Black people and urge the federal government to recommend screenings begin at age 40 instead of age 50.
'A toxic chemical that kills': WHO says health of 5 billion people at risk from trans fat
Five billion people are at an increased risk of heart disease and death due to trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump
Piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia are turning the area into a floating dump.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep U.S. President Donald Trump in power.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria mother pleads guilty to murdering baby in 2015
A Victoria woman has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her infant daughter in 2015, the B.C. Supreme Court heard Monday.
-
BMW was travelling up to 200 km/h before Langford crash: RCMP
A 31-year-old driver has been charged with excessive speeding after investigators say he was travelling at upwards of 200 km/h when his BMW collided with another vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford, B.C.
-
Evacuation order lifted after Campbell River landslide, local state of emergency remains
An evacuation order is no longer in effect in Campbell River, B.C., after a landslide damaged several buildings last week.
Calgary
-
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
-
Alberta-wide network outage that postponed some surgeries is now 'resolved': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says technical issues that led to a province-wide network outage have been resolved and teams are working to restore clinical systems, which may "take a few hours."
-
23-year-old charged in Calgary crash that killed skateboarder
A 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection to a summer crash that killed a pedestrian in the community of Huntington Hills.
Edmonton
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Edmonton paramedic with terminal cancer receiving help to 'live and die together' with his wife
William Huget worked for 30 years as an advanced care paramedic, helping Albertans on their worst days. Now that he has terminal cancer, he's graciously accepting support in an effort to stay at home with his wife for as long as possible.
-
'We need to do better': Residential snow clearing about to start, but not soon enough for Sohi
A Phase 2 residential parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The city announced last week that crews would begin residential road clearing this week, weather permitting.
Toronto
-
An 'unstealable' car? How a Toronto man defeated car thieves 9 times
As a wave of car thefts sweeps over Ontario, one Toronto driver stands out as an exception.
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
-
'Despicable': Two TTC employees reportedly attacked by group of youths on bus
Two TTC employees were attacked on a bus in Scarborough on Monday afternoon in what the TTC is describing as a “despicable swarming” style assault.
Montreal
-
Crews respond to major fire near Hwy. 13 in Montreal
Emergency crews are responding to a major fire Monday evening at a building near Highway 13 in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Montreal man guilty of promoting hatred against Jews in article on neo-Nazi site
A 36-year-old Montreal man was found guilty Monday of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews in a 2017 article he wrote for a neo-Nazi website.
-
Teen in critical condition after assault near Montreal high school: police
Montreal police say a 16-year-old boy was sent to hospital in critical condition following an "assault" outside a high school Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Restaurant robbed with firecracker, taxi stolen, woman arrested: Winnipeg police
A taxi was stolen and a restaurant was robbed using firecrackers early Sunday morning according to Winnipeg police.
-
'I need some help': Woman concerned about giant snow pile citing flooding concerns
A Winnipeg woman is calling on the city to do something about a giant snow pile near her yard, which she says floods her backyard and home in the spring.
-
Why some River Heights residents are calling for speed humps on their street
Homeowners on a River Heights street are pushing for speed humps because traffic is a problem from drivers trying to avoid Kenaston Boulevard.
Saskatoon
-
Woman dead following house fire in Saskatoon
A woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in the city's Westview neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police lay organized crime charges in seniors scam
Three Quebec men previously charged with fraud-related offences are now facing organized crime-related charges.
-
Rattlers head coach Demopoulos returns for second season
Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Dean Demopoulos is heading back to the bridge city this spring.
Regina
-
Nearly $1M lost in cryptocurrency scams in Swift Current, Maidstone in 2022: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP reported an increase of cryptocurrency frauds last year, leading to nearly $1 million lost in the communities of Swift Current and Maidstone alone.
-
'Not backing down on this': Sask. Indigenous leaders call on province to improve consultation ahead of Crown land auctions
Indigenous leaders across Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to halt an upcoming Crown land auction and to improve the consultation process moving forward.
-
‘A growing community’: Carry the Kettle First Nation opens emergency response facility
Carry the Kettle First Nation officially opened its new emergency response building on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall, rainfall warnings in effect across the Maritimes; police warn of flooding, collisions
Rainfall and snowfall warnings are in effect across the Maritimes, which has some prompted warnings of flooding and collisions in some areas.
-
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
London
-
Former TVDSB teacher who skipped court located in northern Ontario: LPS
A former Thames Valley District School Board teacher who failed to show up in court last week for sentencing on child porn charges has been arrested in Sudbury, Ont. according to London police.
-
'I genuinely thought it would make a difference': City contemplates a step back as they search for way to move forward on winter mobility issues
Two years ago the City of London adopted a higher standard for sidewalk snow clearing, exceeding the provincial requirement that dictate sidewalks must be cleared after eight centimetres of snow accumulation. City staff are now recommending going back to the previous benchmark in order to save costs.
-
Sarnia wants in as the federal government looks to transition carbon economies to clean energy
Sarnia-Lambton wants to be part of the action as the federal government moves forward with legislation to help carbon-based economies, like the region’s petro-chemical industry, transition to the low-carbon sector.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury woman accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.
-
Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
-
Fatal crash renews calls for safety measures along Brant County road
Residents along Cockshutt Road in Brant County are voicing concerns about the safety of the roadway, after a 19-year-old was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle collision.
-
A credit card for a reservation? Some restaurants fed up with 'no-shows'
Filling seats is always top of mind for restaurants, and some are looking at taking new measures to ensure those seats are filled, especially when it comes to reservation no-shows.