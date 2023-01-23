No estimated time for reopening of Alex Fraser Bridge due to police incident

There is no end in sight for a closure on the Alex Fraser Bridge, as a police incident continues to snarl traffic during the afternoon rush in Metro Vancouver.

The bridge was closed to southbound traffic around 12:30 p.m. due to a police incident. One lane northbound has also been closed.

Major delays and congestion were still being reported after 5 p.m. with some drivers stuck in place for hours. DriveBC is urging people to avoid the area and to take alternate the Massey Tunnel, the Port Mann Bridge or the Pattullo Bridge as alternates.

TransLink has reported that a number of bus routes between Surrey, Richmond and New Westminster have also been impacted, warning users to plan for extra travel time.