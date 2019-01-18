

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman with life-threatening injuries overnight – and investigators say there's no question the person responsible knows what happened.

The 53-year-old victim and her husband were using a marked crosswalk at East 41st Avenue and Commercial Street at around 1:30 a.m. Friday when they "noticed an eastbound vehicle speeding towards them," according to authorities.

Police said the vehicle ran a red light, struck the woman and continued speeding towards Victoria Drive.

Evidence collected at the scene indicates the vehicle is probably a BMW SUV, and that it suffered clear front-end damage, including a missing grill.

“Based on the information collected so far, there is no doubt the driver is aware they struck someone,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release. “We have pieces of your vehicle. Do the right thing and contact the VPD immediately.”

The victim was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. Her husband wasn't physically hurt.

Anyone with information on the crash, including the whereabouts of the vehicle, is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3012. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.