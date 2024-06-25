No campfire bans being considered in B.C. for Canada Day long weekend: BCWS

Those heading to a B.C. campsite for the Canada Day long weekend can expect they'll be allowed to have a campfire as no bans are planned in the coming days.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, the B.C. Wildfire Service confirmed no campfire – or Category 1 – bans are being considered for the long weekend.

"Wetter, cooler conditions throughout June have resulted in reduced fire activity across most of the province," the BCWS statement said. "These conditions are expected to persist throughout the weekend."

Last year, campfire bans were in place across much of the province in early June, though the bans were briefly lifted for a couple of weeks later in the month, including over the Canada Day long weekend. After the bans were reinstated, they weren't lifted again until late September and some campers were handed hefty fines for not following the restrictions.

While Category 1 fire bans aren't in place, a Category 2 prohibition is in place for more of the province, including the Coastal, Kamloops, Cariboo and Prince George fire centres. That prohibition includes fires that are larger than half-a-metre by half-a-metre, as well as fireworks and sky lanterns, the BCWS explained. Residents are encouraged to confirm which activities are allowed in their local regional district or municipality.

"As B.C. heads into the long weekend, we ask everyone to do their part to be responsible with any activity that could potentially spark a new wildfire," the BCWS statement said.

Those caught violating an open burning prohibition in the province face a $1,150 fine, and potentially an additional administrative penalty of up to $10,000.

Anyone convicted in court can face even steeper fines of up to $100,000, plus a potential sentence of one year behind bars. Should an illegal campfire spread and cause a wildfire, those responsible can also be on the hook for any subsequent firefighting costs.