Night biking, queer films, and more events to check out in Metro Vancouver this weekend

There's lots going on in Metro Vancouver this weekend. Whether you're heading to Stanley Park for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival or BC Place for Lions and Whitecaps home games, here are five other events worth checking out over the next few days.

More Car Free Days

Car Free Days are coming to Maple Ridge on Saturday and Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Sunday this weekend.

The Maple Ridge celebration is part of "Our Neck of the Woods," a free street festival marking the city's 150th anniversary with live music, food trucks and a zipline on 224 Street, among many other offerings.

On Sunday, Main Street in Vancouver will close from 10th to 30th avenues for a street party featuring six stages of live entertainment.

Bike the Night

HUB Cycling is hosting its 2024 Bike the Night fundraiser on Saturday, beginning in David Lam Park at 5 p.m.

"Fundraise and ride with us on a 10-kilometre ride along the Seawall with hundreds of brightly lit bikes to celebrate cycling at night," the organization says on its website.

The route takes riders around False Creek, past Science World and Granville Island, and over the Burrard Bridge. Participants are asked to buy tickets for $18 to $25, or commit to fundraising a suggested amount of at $100 for HUB.

Dance centre open house

Head to the Scotiabank Dance Centre, 677 Davie St., on Saturday for its 2024 open house.

The 23rd annual event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and "offers a chance to experience a host of different dance styles, in a day of free classes, workshops, studio showings and events," according to organizers.

More information and a schedule of activities can be found on the centre's website.

Queer film festival

The 36th annual Vancouver Queer Film Festival began Wednesday and will continue through Sept. 22.

This year's festival features 97 projects from 27 countries, including 28 features and 64 short films, along with workshops and parties.

The full program, as well as ticket information, can be found on the festival website.

Come Toward the Fire

ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl – Come Toward the Fire – is a free, Indigenous-led festival presented by the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts and xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), on whose territory UBC is located.

This year's event takes place Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and features live music and dance performances by Indigenous artists from across North America, as well as film screenings, food trucks, an artisan market and more.

All events and performances that make up the festival are free and non-ticketed, and more information can be found online.