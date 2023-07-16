'Nice try': Mounties find drugs in car's hidden compartment

A traffic stop in Burnaby led to the seizure of cocaine, cash and knives – as well as the vehicle itself.

The Burnaby RCMP, in a social media post Sunday, said the car was pulled over by officers from the gang enforcement team.

"A search of the vehicle produced a hidden compartment. Nice try..." the tweet said, accompanied with a photo of 16 baggies of suspected cocaine, which they described as "pre-packaged and ready for sale."

Mounties also posted a photo of the car being towed away.

The amount of cash found was not specified, nor were the number of knives. Two cell phones were also seized.