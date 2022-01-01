New Westminster police appeal for help finding hit-and-run driver

Police in New Westminster are asking the public for help locating a driver and vehicle that were involved in a hit-and-run collision Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Victoria and Lorne streets in the city's downtown area around 6 a.m., according to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department.

The driver of a white Mercedes C300 struck a pedestrian and drove away without stopping, police said, adding that the crash sent the pedestrian to hospital with "serious injuries."

Police shared a blurry photo from a nearby surveillance camera that shows the vehicle leaving the scene.

“We’re asking everyone to take a close look at the vehicle in the photo,” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Sanjay Kumar, in the news release.

“We’re looking for information about a white Mercedes C300 that most likely has sustained some amount of front end damage," Kumar added. "If you know of any vehicles that match that description please contact us right away.”

New Westminster police can be reached at 604-525-5411. They're interested in speaking to the driver of the vehicle or anyone who has video of the collision or information about it that they haven't already shared.