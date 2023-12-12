New Westminster kidnapping suspect arrested in Kitimat

A third suspect who was wanted in connection with an armed kidnapping in Metro Vancouver earlier this year has been arrested.

Police in New Westminster say 29-year-old Jordan Bullach of Kitimat was taken into custody in the northern B.C. municipality on Saturday.

Bullach has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm and unlawful confinement for his alleged role in the April kidnapping of a New Westminster resident, the police department said in a statement Tuesday.

Alleged accomplices Kyle Clark Dimond, 40, of Kamloops, and Marc Kevin Valcourt, 42, of Vernon, were arrested in May and charged with kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement, and firearms possession. Dimond was also charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

New Westminster police were alerted to the reported kidnapping on April 25. Investigators said the kidnapping was believed to be targeted and the hostage was rescued without injury.

"The suspects were not previously known to police, however investigators are exploring links to the British Columbia gang conflict," NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said when the arrest of the first two suspects was announced.

On Tuesday, Leaver said the department "will not rest until every person involved in the planning and act of this kidnapping has been arrested and charged."

Police have not provided details about the identity of the victim, citing safety concerns.

"This investigation is by no means over," Leaver added.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the kidnapping to call the NWPD major crime unit at 604-529-2430 or email mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.

With a file from Becca Clarkson