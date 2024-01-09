New Westminster hockey dad identified as man killed in Coquihalla crash

The man killed in a head-on collision on the Coquihalla Highway Monday morning has been identified as a Metro Vancouver father.

Ravil Gabbassov and his son Timur were driving home from a hockey tournament in Kelowna when tragedy struck, according to a Facebook post from the New Westminster Minor Hockey Association.

Environment Canada was warning of blizzard-like conditions and heavy snow on the highway making travel treacherous for drivers the day Ravil and Timur made the trip. About 41 kilometres south of Merritt, the Ford-F-150 Ravil was driving crossed the centre line and collided with a semi-truck and trailer, according to authorities.

Ravil was pronounced dead at the scene, while Timur was airlifted to hospital. His injuries were minor, the hockey association said.

According to a GoFundMe set up to support the grieving family, the New Westminster U15A1 team won gold at the tournament in Kelowna, thanks in no small part to the goal Timur scored to tie up the final game.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Gabbassov family. In this challenging time, our hockey community stands as one,” the fundraiser’s description reads.

On Tuesday night, the team voted to play on, because “Ravil wouldn’t have missed a game,” the Facebook post continues. The hockey association called on the “New Westminster Royals family” to come out and support the Gabbassovs in the match against Semiahmoo in South Surrey.

“Please wear your New Westminster jerseys to show love, strength, and unity,” the NWMHA concludes.

The cause of the fatal crash is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera video is asked to call the Merritt RCMP detachment at 250-378-4262.