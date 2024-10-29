New photo released as search continues for missing 82-year-old, B.C. woman

Langley RCMP have released a new photo of missing 82-year-old Jane Whitehouse, revealing the clothes she was wearing before she disappeared.

The photograph, taken from surveillance cameras, shows Whitehouse wearing a black and white jumper with grey trousers and a vivid green jacket.

Jane Whitehouse was last seen leaving her home in Aldergrove to run errands around 10 a.m. Friday.

On Sunday, Agassiz RCMP said Whitehouse’s grey Dodge Grand Caravan, the car she was last seen driving, had been discovered on a remote service road. It was found on the East Harrison forestry road, at least an hour and a half away from her home.

Whitehouse is a white, 5'1" woman of medium build with grey-blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jane is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).