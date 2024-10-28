Missing 82-year-old woman’s van found on remote B.C. road

Langley RCMP have confirmed the grey Dodge Grand Caravan that a missing 82-year-old woman was last seen driving, was found on a remote service road, far from where she lives.

Jane Whitehouse was last seen leaving her home in Aldergrove to run errands around 10 a.m. Friday.

When she didn't return home, her family reporter her missing.

Two days later, Agassiz RCMP revealed that her van was discovered.

"It was located on the East Harrison forestry road," said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom of Langley RCMP.

Mounties tell CTV News that Whitehouse is unfamiliar with the area, and that the remote road is at least an hour and half drive from her home.

"Right now, we are trying to identify a reason as to why she actually went to that area" said Sharoom. "We're looking at potential video surveillance from the highway leading to that area."

He said it is out of character for Whitehouse not to return home, and be in contact with her family.

Anyone who sees Whitehouse is urged to call their local police department or Crime Stoppers.