A civilian who stepped in to stop a suicide in June was among those honoured for their good deeds by Vancouver police.

Emilie Stevens was seven months pregnant when she saw a stranger sitting on the sidewalk on the Granville Street Bridge. Sensing something was wrong, she turned back, and saw that the woman was then standing on the bottom rung of the bridge.

She said she didn't think twice, calling 911 and attempting to talk the woman down.

When the woman saw police, she made a move, but Emilie was there. She said the baby weight actually helped save the woman's life.

"We joke that (the baby) was my counter-balance. My centre of gravity was a bit lower than usual, so she gave me the strength and weight behind me to keep the woman on the bridge," Emilie said.

When officers got to the scene, the woman was halfway over the railing, but Emilie was still holding on with all of her strength.

The woman was pulled to safety and taken to hospital.

Baby Lily, now six months old, was there when her mother received the VPD Award of Merit Thursday. While she's too young to remember the ceremony, her mother says she hopes the award inspires her as she grows up.

"I hope that she sees all of this as an example of what happens by helping the people around you and looking out for your neighbour," Emilie said.

The new mother was one of several civilians honoured by the police department for their actions to improve their community. Others include two Good Samaritans who stopped a man responsible for a violent attack, a volunteer who works seven days a week and two men who apprehended a violent offender.

Members of the force were also recognized for their actions.

Among those recognized were a constable who has spent much of her career on crisis negotiation and a sergeant who helped secure a guilty plea in a historical child abuse case.

Also honoured were a detective constable working on anti-gang initiatives, officers who lead women's safety workshops, part of the VPD's anti-fencing unit and a team dedicated to safety in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

