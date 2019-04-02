

Another case of measles has been confirmed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland – and the public is advised they may have been exposed on the Expo Line.

Public health officials have provided few details on the individual, but said he or she used public transportation while they were infectious.

In a joint statement, Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health said exposure may have occurred on March 27 on:

The 323 bus between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

The Expo line between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

Lobby and elevators at 666 Burrard Street in Vancouver and the Ascenda School of Management, at the same location, between 8:55 a.m. and 2:05 p.m.

