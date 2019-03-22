

CTV Vancouver





Officials have confirmed a second case of measles in the Interior Health region, prompting concerns that even more people may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.

Interior Health said the infection was detected in 100 Mile House, and is connected to the last case confirmed in the community on March 9.

"Both cases are connected to outbreaks outside of the province and are not linked to cases on the B.C. coast," the health authority said in a public alert.

People who came in contact with the latest measles patient are being contacted and offered post-exposure protection if necessary, officials said.

Residents of 100 Mile House are also being alerted they could have been exposed to the disease during a three-hour period, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Interlakes Market on March 13.

Anyone concerned about possible measles exposure is urged to contact a public health nurse, who can help review individuals' vaccine history and arrange for any missed vaccinations.

Interior Health is also offering drop-in immunization clinics at the South Cariboo Health Centre and Williams Lake Health Centre.

The two measles infections confirmed in 100 Mile House are the only ones detected in the Interior Health region so far this year, but an outbreak in the Lower Mainland has prompted serious concerns from the government.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the province is offering a "catch-up" immunization campaign at schools starting after spring break.

The government is spending $3 million on vaccines in an attempt to raise the youth vaccination rate by the time the school year ends in June.

Last year, just 82 per cent of seven-year-olds in B.C. were up to date on their measles immunizations, down from 91 per cent just five years prior.

A 95 per cent vaccination rate is required to achieve herd immunity, which makes it much more difficult for potentially deadly diseases such as measles to spread and protects vulnerable populations such as infants and seniors.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can sometimes cause severe complications, including brain inflammation, convulsions, deafness and brain damage.

Fatal infections are rare in Canada, but do occur about once in every 500 to 3,000 cases, according to health officials.

The virus has an incubation period of about up to 21 days, meaning it can take that long for symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes to show.