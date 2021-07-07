Advertisement
New hospital under construction in B.C. expected to be twice the size of current facility
Published Wednesday, July 7, 2021 7:03AM PDT
A new hospital is under construction in northwestern B.C. (Province of B.C./Flickr)
VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government says it has started construction on a new hospital in Terrace, B.C.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says the discussion about a new hospital for the area dates back to 2010.
The new hospital will be more than twice the size of the current facility.
Northern Health says it will work with local and regional First Nations to ensure the hospital is culturally safe and welcoming.