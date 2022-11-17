New faces join Mayors' Council for 1st meeting since civic elections in B.C.

Plan to build Surrey-Langley SkyTrain released

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'

A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.

What home prices are Canadians searching for most?

After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener