VANCOUVER -- The record for the hottest temperature in Canada has been broken once again, less than 24 hours after reaching a new all-time high in Lytton, B.C.

Environment Canada said temperatures reached a scorching 47.5 C in Lytton on Monday afternoon, topping the previous record of 46.1 C from Sunday.

Prior to that, the highest temperature ever recorded in the country was in Saskatchewan more than 80 years ago.

Monday's blistering heat in Lytton also topped the record for the hottest temperature ever registered in Las Vegas. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, the Nevada city's all-time high was 47.2 C.

Environment Canada noted that its numbers are preliminary, and that temperatures in Lytton could continue to rise later in the afternoon. The latest record was broken at 4 p.m.

Almost every corner of the province remains sweltering under what officials have called a dangerous long-duration heat wave, prompted by an "exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure" that has also kept temperatures elevated overnight.

In heat warnings that apply to most regions of B.C., Environment Canada has noted the potential for heat-related illness.

Symptoms to watch for include dizziness, vomiting, extreme thirst, rapid breathing, rapid heartbeat, and decreased urination with "unusually dark urine," according to the weather agency.

The heat wave has prompted a run on fans and air conditioning units, leaving many condo and apartment-dwellers sweating day and night. Some Vancouver residents have sought solace by renting hotel rooms.

The uncomfortable and potentially dangerous conditions have also left some feeling anxious about the future that lies ahead if more isn't done to address human-caused climate change.

"Climate change is a public health emergency and we need to treat it like one," B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau said on Twitter Monday. "B.C. is now facing a reality of extreme weather events or forest fires every single summer."

Over the weekend, David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News that climate change tends to make heatwaves and other weather events more volatile and extreme, likening it to "steroids for weather."