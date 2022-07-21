New $2.7-milllion Skybender ride opens in Playland
New $2.7-milllion Skybender ride opens in Playland
Coming off two of the worst seasons in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Playland is enticing visitors back with a flashy new ride.
“We’re very, very excited,” said Laura Ballance, Playland spokesperson. “This has been a long time in the making. We are very proud of this ride.”
The $2.7 million Skybender marks Playland’s biggest investment of the past five years. It was made by Italian design and construction company Zamperla, and is described as a thrilling combination of gravity drops and accelerations.
“It’s the speed, it’s the rider style, and it’s the first one of these free-flying circular rides that we’ve seen in Canada,” said Ballance.
Beyond a new ride for Vancouver thrill-seekers, Ballance says the Skybender represents a new chapter for the 94-year-old amusement park.
“I think today really symbolizes that we’re on the other side – that we are making investments back into the company, back into the park,” she said.
In addition to Skybender’s grand opening, The classic wooden Coaster is set to re-open within a few weeks, after undergoing a nearly 18-month refurbishing project.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jan. 6 probe: Trump didn't want to say 'election is over'
With the Capitol siege raging, U.S. President Donald Trump poured 'gasoline on the fire' by tweeting condemnation of Mike Pence's refusal to go along with his plan to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory, former aides told the Jan. 6 investigating committee in a prime-time hearing Thursday night.
EXCLUSIVE | Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta ultra-marathoner breaks record for fastest run across Canada, finishing in 67 days
An Alberta ultra-marathoner has broken the record for fastest run across the country.
-
RCMP release photo of Nanaimo shooting suspect
Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man believed to have shot another man in early July.
-
Police seek man who may be 'armed and dangerous' following theft of gun and car on Vancouver Island
West Shore RCMP are searching for a man and a stolen vehicle following several incidents across the South Island.
Calgary
-
Man in hospital after possible drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary
A man is recovering in hospital tonight after he was shot in what police say was a daytime drive-by in northeast Calgary.
-
UCP leadership hopefuls wait for party candidacy approval
The race for the UCP's top job is heating up, and it's expected to get even hotter as the summer goes on.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police say
Police are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Road closures, transit delays: What Edmontonians need to know about the 'once-in-a-generation' Papal visit
Edmontonians are being asked to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their commutes next week as Pope Francis arrives in the city as part of the Catholic Church's efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous people.
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police say
Police are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Ontario family may have to cancel $35,000 safari because they can't get passports
An Ontario woman says she's devastated at the thought of being forced to cancel her family's $35,000 trip due to delays acquiring passports for her two sons, especially after she followed all the rules.
-
Toronto council asks province for more autonomy as Ford mulls 'strong mayor' system
Toronto City Council will formally ask the Ford government to hand it greater control and autonomy over a number of matters as the province considers handing the mayor more executive authority.
-
This is how much money you need to make to afford a house in Toronto
New data is revealing how much money Toronto residents need to make in order to afford to purchase a home in the city.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
Quebec premier stands firm against penalties on purchases of large vehicles
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is still refusing to put an end to the purchase of SUVs and pickup trucks, despite his concerns about global warming.
-
Fewer Quebecers in favour of COVID-19 measures despite rising cases, study shows
As the seventh wave of COVID-19 hits the province, 50 per cent of Quebecers say they support bringing back the mask mandate, according to the latest study by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI).
Winnipeg
-
Child in critical condition following 'emergency' at swimming pool
A child is in critical condition after an emergency at a swimming pool in Valley Gardens.
-
Family, friends remember Winnipeg homicide victim, 18, who wanted to become welder
A 19-year-old woman is in custody after being charged by the Winnipeg Police Service Wednesday in the death of a recent high school graduate who officers said she was dating.
-
Small water meter shortage could cause delays for new apartment and condo units
The stock of small water meters used for new apartment and condominium units is in short supply and one city councillor is concerned it could delay occupancy permits for new developments and possession dates for tenants.
Saskatoon
-
'Very disappointed': Humboldt Broncos families react after parole granted for driver in fatal crash
A family affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy says they are disappointed after parole was granted for the semi-truck driver responsible for the fatal crash.
-
Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.
-
Sask. doctors call epidural shortage 'distressing,' but say alternatives are available
Physicians in Saskatoon are assuring the public about alternative pain medications available in light of the epidural catheter kit shortage.
Regina
-
'I’m scared to get old here': Residents fear for the future of healthcare in eastern Sask.
Residents in the community of Canora are seeing the strain on their healthcare system.
-
Man accused of killing Sask. Mountie will stand trial for 1st-degree murder
A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Here's why emergency weather alerts seem to be triggered everywhere
Environment and Climate Change Canada said there is a method to the emergency weather alerts.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has led to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lisa Banfield’s testimony wasn’t enough
There is no doubt Lisa Banfield was a victim of her long-time common-law spouse, the mass murderer Gabriel Wortman. But tragically, Ms. Banfield is but one of his many, many victims.
London
-
OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester
A collision on Highway 401 quickly turned into a search for a driver allegedly involved in the crash.
-
London police issue public safety warning after man arrested for indecent exposure
A London man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a northwest London shopping complex earlier this month.
-
'Just like a train!': Thedford-area hit hard by storms
Multiple rural residents west of Thedford, Ont. are in clean-up mode Thursday after Wednesday’s violent storms left widespread damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Pride party hits North Bay beach
So far, more than 50 tickets have been sold for the beach party at Shapogesich Beach on Saturday night. the event is being hosted by North Bay Pride.
-
Northern Ontario mining company identifies new method for capturing carbon
Canada Nickel, a mining company hoping to develop the Crawford deposit between Timmins and Cochrane, says it's identified a new method to capture CO2 emissions
-
Daycare in Lively hosts weekly farmers market
The Walden Day Care Centre in Lively hosts a farmers markets every Thursday as a way to bring in money for new playground equipment at the centre.
Kitchener
-
Some staff not receiving EI payments after cyber breach at Waterloo Region District School Board
As Waterloo Region District School Board attempts to restore its IT system after what it’s calling “cyber incidents,” CTV News has learned the breach is causing some staff and support workers to not get paid.
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Council approves self-cleaning washroom at Elora park
A new public washroom will be installed at Hoffer Park in Elora which can automatically clean and disinfect itself after each use. But not everyone is excited about the decision by Centre Wellington's council.