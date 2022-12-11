‘Never seen anything like this’: Greater Vancouver Food Bank demand skyrockets
So many people need help from the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, the organization said it has never seen so much foot traffic or registered so many new clients.
Calling the situation “unprecedented,” the GVFB is taking-on about 1,000 new people in need a month, more than twice as many as the 400 at this time last year.
“Honestly, we’ve never seen anything like this,” said Cynthia Boulter, chief operating officer, a, adding that while they can still meet the growing demand, they are having some difficult conversations about the future.
“We’ve never had conversations at the Greater Vancouver Food Bank around ‘What’s our ceiling?’ But we are starting to have those conversations."
Climbing interest rates, and the rising cost of food have been driving-up demand as more people struggle to afford the basics.
The organization is also helping refugees from Ukraine, and international students who are finding the money they saved for their education in Canada is now not enough.
Then there are concerns about staffing during the labour crunch; the more people that need help, the more employees the GVFB needs to meet the demand.
“Our goal is to be able to continue to say, 'yes,' and support everyone in need,” assured Boulter. “But there is certainly nothing that we see in the immediate future that says this is going to abate at all.”
The GVFB now hopes that corporate and public generosity will continue.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA's Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
NASA's Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby. The incoming capsule hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed of sound, and endured reentry temperatures of 2,760 degrees Celsius.
Wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Toronto leaves two drivers dead: OPP
Two drivers are dead following a wrong-way, head-on collision on Highway 401 in Toronto early Sunday morning.
'The right decision' David Whelan on Brittney Griner prisoner swap
David Whelan, the brother of U.S. Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia, said the deal to trade notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner was the right decision.
Is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex back in favour with the Royal Family?
2023 was supposed to be the year of reconciliation for Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family but the death of the Queen scuppered their plans, Royal Commentator Afua Hagan writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.
Artemis I landed, what this means for Canada and space exploration
Canada is playing a bigger role in NASA's Artemis missions, hoping to establish a permanent base for humans on the moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission in 1972 was completed.
Flushing the toilet lidless could make you sick, researchers find
In a new experiment using bright green lasers and camera equipment, scientists from Colorado Boulder University were able to visualize the invisible airborne particles that are shot into the air when a lidless toilet is flushed.
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
B.C. lowest for auto insurance rates, Alta. among the highest: report
A new report by Ernest and Young ranked the cheapest and most expensive auto insurance rates among nine provinces, with B.C. at the top spot for most affordable.
Vancouver Island
-
Island teacher suspended for touching student 'without warning' to demonstrate athletic technique
A Vancouver Island teacher has had his professional certificate suspended for one day because he used a student to "demonstrate a technique" during an athletic practice, without the student's consent.
-
IIO investigating after man breaks arm during police road check in Duncan, B.C.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man suffered a serious injury in an altercation with police in Duncan, B.C.
-
Court rejects bankrupt B.C. woman's bid to avoid paying fines for Ponzi scheme involvement
A court has declined to discharge the debts of a B.C. woman who was involved in a Ponzi scheme, citing her repeated efforts to "resist and frustrate" the collection of fines issued against her in the case.
Calgary
-
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow off ventilator, breathing on his own
A beloved member of the Calgary Flames front office, who suffered a health setback Friday, was feeling better Sunday.
-
Centre for Newcomers looking to hire 38 new employees
The Centre for Newcomers is looking to hire dozens of people to help with increased demand.
-
Airdrie firefighter receives service medal from longtime Lamont firefighter - his dad
A special honour for an Alberta firefighter was made even better by the person who presented the award.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton firefighters preparing for Ukraine mission offering life-saving training, equipment
A group of Edmonton firefighters will soon make the trip to Ukraine to bring equipment and help train first responders there.
-
Noah Boyko had it raining teddy bears at Rogers Place Saturday
The Oil Kings couldn't win their game against the Rebels on Saturday, but thousands of children will benefit from the generosity of fans.
-
'It's going to be a really magical morning': Kids get the chance to pick out gifts for parents
Children from single parent homes got the chance to pick out a special Christmas present in secret for their mom or dad Saturday.
Toronto
-
Wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Toronto leaves two drivers dead: OPP
Two drivers are dead following a wrong-way, head-on collision on Highway 401 in Toronto early Sunday morning.
-
Winter weather sees 'spike' in crashes reported across the GTA: OPP
Sunday's wintry weather has brought with it a number of vehicular collisions and transit route congestion across Toronto and the GTA.
-
Ontario government reaches tentative deal with Ontario Council of Educational Workers
The Ontario government has reached a tentative deal with school staff represented by the Ontario Council of Educational Workers.
Montreal
-
Quebec grants $6 million in emergency assistance to food banks
The Quebec government is providing $6 million in emergency assistance to the province's food banks as they face a significant increase in demand due to soaring inflation and the coming holiday season. According to Statistics Canada inflation data, food prices rose 11 per cent in October compared to the previous year.
-
Fire engulfs Saint-Eustache apartment building
An apartment building in Saint-Eustache was engulfed in flames Sunday morning in Quebec's Laurentians region. Several people were evacuated, but no serious injuries were reported. The fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined, started in the early morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A frigid week in Montreal could end with periods of snow
There's not a speck of snow on the ground in Montreal, but it feels like there might as well be. On Sunday morning, temperatures in the region reached a low of -5 C with a wind chill index of -17 C. The frigid forecast will ease up heading into the weekend, when warmer temperatures and cloudy skies are expected to bring some flakes.
Winnipeg
-
'This is a beautiful building': West Kildonan library being considered for historical status
A Winnipeg public library that ignited a grassroots campaign earlier this year may soon receive historical status.
-
Suspect pulls gun on police: WPS
A Winnipeg man faces weapons and drug-related charges after allegedly pulling a gun on police Friday night.
-
Firefighters respond to two North End blazes: WFPS
Winnipeg fire crews were out again this weekend, responding to two fires in the North End within a 24-hour period.
Saskatoon
-
'I worry about them falling behind': Parents concerned as flu season takes kids out of classroom
As the flu season impacts school, parents worry about how the time away from the classroom will affect their learning.
-
Saskatoon police use Taser on man following domestic dispute
A 32-year-old man is in police custody following a domestic dispute at a Saskatoon hotel early Sunday morning.
-
Federal commission rejects pitch for city-centre riding in Saskatoon
A federal commission tasked with redistributing election boundaries in the province has rejected a proposal to create a new riding in the centre of Saskatoon.
Regina
-
'Something he would have done': Sask. family honouring son's memory with blanket drive
One Saskatchewan family is turning their son’s memory into a way to give back to the community.
-
Global isotope shortage had 'minimal' effect on patients in Sask.: SHA
A recent worldwide shortage of radiological isotopes has had a ‘minimal’ effect on patients in the province according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Atlantic
-
Eastern Canada to see 'significant' snow and heavy winds, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
From controversy to Christmas spirit: Sydney Santa parade a success
It was a sight that as recently as a few weeks ago, people thought they wouldn't see, but on a chilly Sunday two weeks from Christmas Day, the Sydney Santa Parade entered Whitney Pier, N.S., as it had for years.
London
-
‘It was a mother and baby’: Neighbours say two dead in London, Ont. townhouse
A memorial with stuffed animals and child drawings covers the front steps of a townhouse unit on Boullee Street in London, Ont.
-
Ontario government reaches tentative deal with Ontario Council of Educational Workers
The Ontario government has reached a tentative deal with school staff represented by the Ontario Council of Educational Workers.
-
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new role
A Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained Lucy to help and involve her as they raise newborn baby twin girls.
-
NASA's Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
NASA's Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby. The incoming capsule hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed of sound, and endured reentry temperatures of 2,760 degrees Celsius.
-
'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage
For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.
Kitchener
-
Hydro pole downed in Kitchener crash, charges laid
Repairs are underway to restore power to an area of Kitchener following a crash that downed a hydro pole and has led to charges.
-
Arrest made following early-morning break and enter in Kitchener
A break and enter was caught by officers in-progress in Kitchener on Sunday and the alleged culprit was arrested, according to police.
-
Provincial police renew calls for information in Brant County homicide case
Police are hoping someone is able to provide a break in the homicide case concerning the death of Gordon Oughtred.