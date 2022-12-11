‘Never seen anything like this’: Greater Vancouver Food Bank demand skyrockets

NASA's Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon

NASA's Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby. The incoming capsule hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed of sound, and endured reentry temperatures of 2,760 degrees Celsius.

The NASA Recovery team participates in the official handover from the Orion program to the recovery team as recovery operations for the Orion capsule take place, off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP)

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody

A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.

  • Quebec grants $6 million in emergency assistance to food banks

    The Quebec government is providing $6 million in emergency assistance to the province's food banks as they face a significant increase in demand due to soaring inflation and the coming holiday season. According to Statistics Canada inflation data, food prices rose 11 per cent in October compared to the previous year.

    Canned products sit on shelves at the Kanata Food Cupboard, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

  • Fire engulfs Saint-Eustache apartment building

    An apartment building in Saint-Eustache was engulfed in flames Sunday morning in Quebec's Laurentians region. Several people were evacuated, but no serious injuries were reported. The fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined, started in the early morning.

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | A frigid week in Montreal could end with periods of snow

    There's not a speck of snow on the ground in Montreal, but it feels like there might as well be. On Sunday morning, temperatures in the region reached a low of -5 C with a wind chill index of -17 C. The frigid forecast will ease up heading into the weekend, when warmer temperatures and cloudy skies are expected to bring some flakes.

  • 'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage

    For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.

