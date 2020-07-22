VANCOUVER -- The parties in B.C.'s Okanagan that have been blamed for much of the province's recent surge in COVID-19 cases have also left nearly 1,000 people stuck in self-isolation, health officials revealed Wednesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 70 people have fallen ill as a result of the parties held in Kelowna around Canada Day, and roughly 14 times as many contacts are self-isolating.

"There are now close to 1,000 British Columbians In every health authority who are self-isolating at home because they have been exposed to somebody who has been positive for this virus," Henry said.

"This means these people are unable to work, to see friends, to leave home, to enjoy the summer like the rest of us."

