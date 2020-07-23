VANCOUVER -- The premier is calling on British Columbians to do better in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases, and social media posts showing crowded gatherings in the province.

Speaking from Victoria Thursday, John Horgan said he was proud of how residents were doing as the coronavirus curve flattened. But he's since heard about a crowded drum circle at Vancouver's Stanley Park, and the dozens of confirmed cases tied to Canada Day parties in Kelowna.

"Come on, you're better than this," he said.

"We need to make sure that we're respecting not just our own space but other people's space. We're only going to be able to defeat this if we do it together."

The premier said B.C. had been making better progress than the rest of the country up until the past couple of weeks, when case numbers started to climb again.

He's appealing to all British Columbians to adhere to the public health guidelines that are still in effect.

People should stay at least two metres apart at all times, and in cases where it's not possible, they should be wearing a mask.

Handwashing is one of the best ways to prevent getting the virus, and those who are sick need to stay home.

"If you do that, we'll be able to continue to open the economy so all British Columbians can benefit from that," Horgan said.

He thanked those who are following the rules, and those who responded to a government survey asking for ideas on how to respond to novel coronavirus and its economic impact.

"These are challenging times, ladies and gentlemen. This is not something that we've ever contemplated before. It's 100 years since the last pandemic. There was no guidebook on my desk when I arrived."



U.S. boaters entering B.C.

The premier also addressed American boaters following recent fines under the Quarantine Act.

Earlier this week it was announced that police had fined two U.S. residents for violations after they crossed the border by water, taking advantage of the government exemption for Americans trying to get to Alaska.

He said he's previously called on the federal government to do more about policing those entering Canada by water, not just by air and land, and thanked Ottawa for what he called a "rapid response."

He said the Trudeau Government has responded with "hefty fines" for Americans who come into Canadian waters without identifying appropriate authorities.

"I have zero problem with boaters staying in the water off the shores of British Columbia, but if you're going to dock in British Columbia, if you're not an essential traveller, you're not allowed to do that," he said.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.