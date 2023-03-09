Muslim Food Bank seeking donations as it struggles to meet increased demand

With Ramadan just weeks away, the Muslim Food Bank is expecting an influx of visitors – but organizers say they’re already a struggle to meet the increased demand they’ve seen over the last year.

The organization said it's seen up to a thousand more monthly visitors needing food assistance due to more newcomers from Afghanistan and Syria.

“We’re now serving between three to four thousand people every month. The demand is really getting high," said Azim Dahya, the CEO of the organization.

He launched the Muslim Food Bank in 2010, and has since opened more locations across the country, catering to the Muslim community's dietary restrictions.

Muslims require a halal diet due to their faith, which Dahya says is more expensive – and inflation has only made it worse.

“The increased price of food, it’s just crazy. We used to buy oil a year back at around $7, now it’s $12," said Dahya.

He also said families are struggling with paying rent, and while the organization tries to help them with language skills and employment, the food bank is desperate for the public's support.

“When our stocks run low, then we might just decrease the hamper size. But I hope we don’t get to that, especially with Ramadan coming up – we want to increase the hamper size," he said.

“Every day, we have a new client. Every day, we have about five to 10," said Marfat Hamra, an employee at the food bank.

“We feel bad. The people leave everything back and the people are coming here. So we try to help them as much as we can," she continued.

The organization says it's hopeful the public will step in during this time of need and offer a sense of community and belonging to those whose entire lives have been upended.

The Muslim Food Bank is planning a fundraising dinner on Saturday, March 18 at the Taj Convention Centre in Surrey.