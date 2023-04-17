Advertisement
Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on Surrey bus
Surrey RCMP responded to a stabbing on a bus in the city on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 around 9: 30p.m. Investigators say the victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.
According to online court records, Kaiden Brady Robert Mintenko, born in 2003, has been charged in the case and was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing Monday afternoon.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference, officials from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a 20-year-old suspect from Burnaby had been taken into custody.
Police did not name the suspect at their news conference.
The homicide in question happened aboard a bus on King George Boulevard on the night of April 11.
Seventeen-year-old Ethan Bespflug was on his way home after meeting up with friends in Surrey, but he never made it. According to his family, he texted a friend and expressed that he was feeling unsafe shortly before the stabbing occurred.
Bespflug's killing was just the most shocking in a recent string of violent events on transit that have prompted condemnation from TransLink officials and increased police patrols on transit in Surrey.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates