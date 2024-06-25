Water quality advisory issued at Sunset Beach

Officials are warning people not to swim or wade at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach due to high bacteria levels in the water.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued the advisory on Tuesday after water sample tests came back with E. coli counts exceeding the threshold of what’s considered safe.

No-swimming signs go up if repeated samples show a count over 400 E. coli per 100 millilitres, according to VCH.

A sample collected Monday at Sunset Beach measured 1,039 E. coli per 100 millilitres.

“These bacteria are found in the feces of people, as well as all warm-blooded animals and birds. High numbers of E. coli in the water at public beaches indicates contamination with feces and the potential presence of other harmful microorganisms in the water,” reads the beach water quality page on the health authority’s website.

In a statement to CTV News earlier this week, VCH said other possible sources of E. coli contamination include storm water runoff, which can contain chemicals from cars, sewer overflows, leaking septic tanks and discharge from boats.

Exposure to high levels of E. coli can cause gastrointestinal illnesses and skin or eye infections.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the only other water quality advisory in place in the region was at Ambleside Beach, which went into effect on Saturday.