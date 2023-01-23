Multiple staff at same B.C. school diagnosed with breast cancer; investigation launched

After multiple employees at the same B.C. elementary school were diagnosed with breast cancer, an investigation has been launched to see if the cases are connected.

The district superintendent would not say how many staff members at Allouette Elementary School in Maple Ridge were impacted, but did confirm that WorkSafeBC, the BC Centre for Disease Control and the local medical health officer have been notified – and that the cases have caused considerable concern in the community.

“This is more than just numbers, these are individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer. It’s impacted them, their families and their colleagues,” Harry Dhillon told CTV News.

All of those diagnosed with cancer, he noted, worked in the same wing of the building.

Since November, the 450-student elementary school has been tested for friable asbestos, mould, and has undergone water quality testing. So far, Dhillon said, “there are no results from the testing that would indicate there’s a concern for parents.”

Dhillon said the school was built in 1989 with the latest construction work completed in 2000.

Trevor Takasaki, the president of the Maple Ridge Teachers' Association said he’s been happy with how the district has responded to the concerns raised.

“The way the district has responded has helped put a lot of teachers’ minds at rest, at least alleviating some of the anxiety that they’ve been feeling,” he said

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Fraser Health Authority said the school is safe.

“We do not have reason to believe there is an environmental threat to the health and safety of the staff and students at this school related to the cancer diagnoses or otherwise,” the email continued.

BC Cancer is leading an investigation into the diagnoses. In an email, a spokesperson told CTV News that the organization has received inquiries about the multiple cancer cases and whether they constitute a “cluster.”

Determining that, the statement said, is a four-step process. Currently the probe is in step two “which is to determine whether or not what has been reported is consistent with normal amounts of cancer diagnosed over time.”

Since 1990, BC Cancer said it's been involved in approximately eight cancer inquiries related to schools, but none found evidence of a cluster.