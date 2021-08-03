VANCOUVER -- Fire officials are renewing their warnings about tinder-dry conditions in Stanley Park after multiple fires in Vancouver’s crown jewel over the long weekend.

The first fire happened Monday afternoon, deep inside a forested trail.

Crews arrived with the help of park rangers to find a two-by-two-metre area around a stump that was smouldering.

While they were on scene, they were flagged down by a passerby, alerting them to a second fire in a grassy area near Second Beach.

A witness told CTV News there was also a third fire, near the totem poles.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.

On Friday, the Vancouver Park Board took the unprecedented step of shutting down the park during overnight hours due to the extreme fire risk.

“The current conditions in Stanley Park are extreme right now and given the size of the park, the risk of a fire breaking out overnight when fewer people may notice it or report it presents a significant threat to the wellbeing of the park,” said Amit Gandha, director of park operations, in a release.

The park will be shut down between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. indefinitely, until the fire risk has been significantly reduced.